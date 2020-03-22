Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.39

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.39 and last traded at $62.08, with a volume of 9142045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.65.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

In other news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

