Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock worth $19,590,445 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after acquiring an additional 789,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 9,168,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

