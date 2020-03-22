Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,168,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,457. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

