Color Platform (CLR) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $59,641.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

