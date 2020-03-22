Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ TCFC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. 14,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Community Financial Cor has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $130.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Financial Cor will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Pasenelli purchased 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. Also, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. purchased 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $147,435.39. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

