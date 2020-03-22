Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a positive rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.71.

NYSE:CHCT traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 398,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,602. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $605.77 million, a P/E ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 94.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

