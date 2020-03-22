Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Comstock Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 496,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,675. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $940.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $289.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,430,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.