Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAG. Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,980,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after buying an additional 6,171,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after buying an additional 3,191,453 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after buying an additional 2,540,245 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

