Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAG. Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.
NYSE:CAG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,980,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after buying an additional 6,171,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after buying an additional 3,191,453 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after buying an additional 2,540,245 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
