Concepta (LON:CPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Concepta PLC (LON:CPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 161205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 7.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.59.

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products allow women with unexplained infertility to increase their chances of conception. The company offers MyLotus, a dual-fertility monitoring system that allows users to monitor fertility hormones in their body to help them pinpoint their fertile days.

