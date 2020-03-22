Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $76.78

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.78 and last traded at $77.58, with a volume of 911983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

