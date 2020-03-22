Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17.

Constantine Metal Resources Company Profile (CVE:CEM)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Palmer project comprising 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims that cover an area of approximately 6765 acres, as well as 100% owned Haines Block lease property located in Alaska, the United States.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Constantine Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constantine Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.