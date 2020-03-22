Contrasting Kenon (NYSE:KEN) & Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kenon and Fortis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenon $364.00 million 1.88 $434.21 million N/A N/A Fortis $6.62 billion 2.23 $1.30 billion $1.92 16.59

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Risk and Volatility

Kenon has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kenon and Fortis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortis 1 3 7 0 2.55

Fortis has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.53%. Given Fortis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than Kenon.

Profitability

This table compares Kenon and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenon -14.58% -10.45% -5.06% Fortis 13.61% 6.85% 2.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Fortis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Fortis pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fortis has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Fortis beats Kenon on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Qoros' dealerships included 113 point of sales facilities. In addition, Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its 32% equity interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., owned and chartered vessels with a total container capacity of 385,974 TEUs. Further, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,000 customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 564,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 268,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 81,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 176,000 customers in British Columbia; approximately 268,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 30,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates transmission and distribution lines; and natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

