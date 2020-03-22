Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. Corcept Therapeutics also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. 1,719,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

