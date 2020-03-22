Cowen Lowers TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $320.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $655.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.77.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.51. 2,093,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $560.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,252,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,941,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,927 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,834,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,544,000 after purchasing an additional 203,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 293,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,173,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.