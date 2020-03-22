Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.58.

NASDAQ:BREW traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 478,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.04. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BREW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $21,567,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 100,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

