Craig Hallum Cuts Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $43.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $59.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.89.
Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 507,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $618.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.52.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
