Craig Hallum Cuts Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $43.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $59.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 507,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $618.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

