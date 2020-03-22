Cream (CRM) Price Hits $0.0004

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $19,534.98 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.01098257 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00188784 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007829 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00094632 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

