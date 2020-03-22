Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) PT Lowered to $190.00

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $340.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.33.

Shares of CACC traded down $27.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.38. 565,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.20. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $236.46 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total value of $4,416,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.69, for a total transaction of $1,399,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and have sold 186,552 shares valued at $82,815,546. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,037,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 324,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 104,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

