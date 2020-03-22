Credit Suisse Group Trims American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price to $95.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus raised shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,203,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

