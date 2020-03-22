Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.52

Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and traded as low as $3.10. Crexendo shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 1,650 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

