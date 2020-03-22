Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.05

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 19729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis cut shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $703.46 million, a PE ratio of 367.84, a PEG ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cryolife by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cryolife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryolife Company Profile (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

