DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $2.15 million and $6,652.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmart, SWFT, STEX and txbit.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00054252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.63 or 0.04329720 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00068959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038223 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017055 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013326 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bitbox, SWFT, Bitmart and txbit.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

