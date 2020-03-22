Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.32.

NYSE:DRI traded down $3.42 on Friday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,877,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.27. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

