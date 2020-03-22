Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Shares Up 7.9%

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) shares shot up 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.50, 1,394,476 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,994,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLPH. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,243,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 499,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.