Denarius Price Reaches $0.0568 on Exchanges (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $414,080.92 and $583.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,291,739 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.