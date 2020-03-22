Deutsche Bank Cuts Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $61.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. 1,361,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,978. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.12 per share, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,667 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,671.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,871,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after buying an additional 397,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,732,000 after buying an additional 317,089 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 353,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after buying an additional 188,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after buying an additional 137,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

