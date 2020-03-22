Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

AMCR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.30. 24,911,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,226,901. Amcor has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amcor by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 188,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at $33,026,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,614,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 87.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

