Deutsche Bank Trims Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Target Price to $12.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verra Mobility from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.89.

Shares of VRRM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 2,456,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,577. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 157,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after buying an additional 358,395 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

