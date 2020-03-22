Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $122,809.99 and approximately $95.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-Patex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

