Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 2.1%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $6.90, approximately 699,057 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,284,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen started coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $583.05 million, a PE ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 0.19.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

