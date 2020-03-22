DigixDAO Market Capitalization Tops $47.87 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $23.93 or 0.00398731 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, AirSwap and Bitbns. DigixDAO has a market cap of $47.87 million and approximately $557,236.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, BigONE, AirSwap, Gate.io, Livecoin, Radar Relay, OKEx, IDEX, Bitbns, Liqui, Cobinhood, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

