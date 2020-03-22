Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.40

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 1503183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 16.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

