Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded to Buy by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $82.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a price objective (down from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Shares of DFS traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,366,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In related news, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

