Discovery Metals (CVE:DSV) Trading Down 18.4%

Discovery Metals Corp (CVE:DSV) dropped 18.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, approximately 110,453 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 256,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $71.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22.

About Discovery Metals (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. It has a portfolio of seven principal properties with a land package of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Coahuila State.

