Dollarcoin (DLC) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Dollarcoin has a total market capitalization of $5,443.62 and $3.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dollarcoin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,002.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.97 or 0.03431531 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00695392 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00019662 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000574 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dollarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

