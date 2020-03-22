Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.35

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.35 and last traded at $67.22, with a volume of 9941588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

