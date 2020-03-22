Dragonchain Price Tops $0.0250 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinExchange. Dragonchain has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $21,259.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.02639545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00193176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Tidex, Allcoin, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, CoinExchange, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

