Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.0282 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $420,884.28 and $161.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,917,464 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

