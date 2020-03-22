Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Deutsche Bank

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.07.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $17.70 on Friday, hitting $141.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $140.57 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

