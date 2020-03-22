Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.00

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$82.00 and last traded at C$82.00, with a volume of 209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$83.00.

The company has a market cap of $510.51 million and a P/E ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$104.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.74.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 1,000 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$91.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,130,399.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

