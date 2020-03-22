Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.39

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 1486853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $1,148,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 123.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

