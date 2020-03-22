Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.39

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 1486853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $1,148,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 123.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (NYSE:EPC)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
