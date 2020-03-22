Electroneum (ETN) Hits One Day Volume of $45,748.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Cryptomate, CoinBene and Cryptopia. Electroneum has a total market cap of $20.95 million and approximately $45,748.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,037,689,312 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Liquid, Cryptomate, TradeOgre and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

