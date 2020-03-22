Enigma (ENG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.04 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Enigma has a market cap of $7.04 million and $619,475.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enigma has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00001600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Binance and AirSwap.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.01107939 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00048104 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000117 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Hotbit, OKEx, Upbit, Tidex, ABCC, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Huobi, GOPAX, Liqui, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

