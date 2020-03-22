EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Up 6.9%

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.17, 5,747,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 6,951,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,013,000 after buying an additional 4,338,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after buying an additional 2,428,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 1,552,237 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,643,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,587,000 after purchasing an additional 940,205 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 840,984 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

