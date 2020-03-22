Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.42

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.42 and last traded at $47.42, with a volume of 117133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Evergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Evergy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Evergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Evergy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

