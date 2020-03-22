Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.63

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.63 and last traded at $68.16, with a volume of 288776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,358,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,573,000 after buying an additional 338,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,784,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,849,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $249,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

