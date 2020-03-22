Far Resources (CNSX:FAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Far Resources Ltd (CNSX:FAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 128000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$172,700.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Far Resources (CNSX:FAT)

Far Resources Ltd., an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for lithium, silver, and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Zoro Lithium project that comprise 16 claims with a total area of 3,603 hectares located in the Snow Lake region of Manitoba; and Winston property, a gold and silver property located in New Mexico, the United States.

