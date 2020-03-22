Financial Contrast: Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) and Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) and Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke KPN and Liberty Braves Group Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 0 3 0 3.00 Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Braves Group Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $6.65 billion 1.45 $320.05 million N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series B $476.00 million 0.05 $106.00 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series B -16.18% -0.35% -0.18%

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial services; a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, and security cloud services for small, medium-sized, and large corporate enterprises; and connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners. It also offers cyber security services; specialized VPN and network solutions; and various IT services to the healthcare and public sector. In addition, the company provides Internet hosting services, such as domain registration, shared hosting, VPS, email hosting, Office 365, and online storage services; wide area network and local area network services; colocation services through its data centers; and cloud, security, alert systems, and monitoring services, as well as delivers managed voice, video, and chat services to its business clients based on Microsoft's Skype for Business software. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

