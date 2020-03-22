FintruX Network Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $570,469.86 and $79.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.02651720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00193564 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00040988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

