First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $13.04. 1,785,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,660. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.23.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

